Indian Army Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check details here

Indian Army Recruitment: The Indian Army has announced several vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135) on its official website at joinindianarmy.nic.in.

According to the notification released on the official website, the applications have been invited from interested unmarried male Engineering Graduates.

The 135th TGC is scheduled to commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun.

Indian Army Recruitment: Vacancy details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course.

Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

