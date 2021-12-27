Indian Army Recruitment: Several vacancies announced at joinindianarmy.nic.in, check important details

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has announced several vacancies for its Technical Graduate Course (TGC-135). It has invited applications from interested unmarried male Engineering Graduates.

According to the official notification released at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the 135th TGC will commence in July 2022 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Civil/ Building Construction Technology: 09

Architecture: 01

Mechanical: 05

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics: 03

Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ MSc Computer Science: 08

Information Technology: 03

Electronics & Telecommunication: 01

Telecommunication: 01

Electronics & Communication: 02

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics: 01

Electronics: 01

Electronics & Instrumentation/Instrumentation: 01

Production: 01

Industrial/Industrial/Manufacturing/Industrial Engg & Mgt: 01

Opto Electronics: 01

Automobile Engg: 01

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed the requisite Engineering Degree course or should be in the final year of the Engineering Degree course. Candidates studying in the final year of the Engg degree course need to submit proof of passing Engg Degree Examination along with mark sheets of all semesters/years by July 1 2022 and produce the Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at IMA.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates need to have been born between July 2, 1995, and July 1, 2002.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE at www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Last date?

Candidates can apply till January 4, 2022 (3 PM).

Live TV