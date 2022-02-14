Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from eligible candidates for Foreman posts by Direct Recruitment. The organisation is looking to fill 11 posts of Foreman of Stores through this recruitment drive.
The interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 14, 2022.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important dates
Starting date for application form submission: February 14, 2022
Last date for application form submission: March 15, 2022
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details
Post: Foreman of Stores
No. of Vacancy: 11
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancy details
- UR: 03
- OBC: 03
- SC: 03
- ST: 01
- EWS: 01
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Salary details
Pay Scale: 35,400 – 1,12,400/-
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Age limit
The candidates should not be more than 30-years-old.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to apply
Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents sent by Ordinary Post only to The Director-General, Coast Guard Genera Head Quaters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase II, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP, 201309.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification