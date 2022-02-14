हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in, details here

The interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in. 

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts on indiancoastguard.gov.in, details here
(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian Coast Guard has invited applications from eligible candidates for Foreman posts by Direct Recruitment. The organisation is looking to fill 11 posts of Foreman of Stores through this recruitment drive. 

The interested candidates can apply through the official website, indiancoastguard.gov.in. The last date to apply is March 14, 2022.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Important dates 

Starting date for application form submission: February 14, 2022

Last date for application form submission: March 15, 2022

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Post: Foreman of Stores

No. of Vacancy: 11          

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Category wise vacancy details                                 

  • UR: 03  
  • OBC: 03
  • SC: 03   
  • ST: 01   
  • EWS: 01           

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Salary details 

Pay Scale: 35,400 – 1,12,400/-

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Age limit 

The candidates should not be more than 30-years-old. 

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates may apply in prescribed Application form along with self-attested all relevant documents sent by Ordinary Post only to The Director-General, Coast Guard Genera Head Quaters, Directorate of Recruitment, C-1, Phase II, Industrial Area, Sector 62, Noida, UP, 201309.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
