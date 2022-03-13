Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for tradesman posts at joindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 notification to invite applications for the posts of Tradesman (Skilled). A total of 1531 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Here’s all you need to know about the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Tradesman - 1531 posts
Unreserved category - 697 posts
EWS category - 141 posts
OBC category - 385 posts
SC category - 215 posts
ST category - 93 posts
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply
The last date to apply for these positions is March 22, 2022.
Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age-limit
Candidates willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in the Indian Navy should not be less than 18 years of age. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 25 years.
Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.
Educational qualifications
Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution and should know the English language. They must also have a certificate from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).