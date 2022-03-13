Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for tradesman posts at joindiannavy.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Indian Navy Recruitment 2022 notification to invite applications for the posts of Tradesman (Skilled). A total of 1531 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these positions at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Here’s all you need to know about the Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Tradesman - 1531 posts

Unreserved category - 697 posts

EWS category - 141 posts

OBC category - 385 posts

SC category - 215 posts

ST category - 93 posts

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Last Date to apply

The last date to apply for these positions is March 22, 2022.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Age-limit

Candidates willing to apply for the post of Tradesman in the Indian Navy should not be less than 18 years of age. The maximum age of the applicant should not be over 25 years.

Reserved category candidates will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules.

Educational qualifications

Candidates must have passed class 10 from a recognised board or institution and should know the English language. They must also have a certificate from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

