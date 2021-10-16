हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IOCL

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Recruitment: Several vacancies announced for Assistant Quality Control Officers, check details here

Scroll down to check the total number of posts, educational qualifications and other important details.

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced several vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates for selection to the post of Assistant Quality Control Officers. The oil company informed that the selected candidates may initially be posted in any of the locations of the Refineries Division or Marketing Division.

"They may, however, be transferred/posted anywhere in India or in Subsidiary/Joint Venture companies during the service period," it added further.  

The detailed notification has been released on Indian Oil Corporation Limited's official website

Check the total number of posts, educational qualifications and other important details below.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Number of posts

As many as 71 vacancies have been announced, of which, 28 are for general category. 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Educational qualifications 

1. The candidate should have a Master’s Degree in Chemistry/equivalent disciplines from a recognized university/institute.
2. Equivalent disciplines in MSc in Chemistry will include Inorganic/Organic/ Analytical/Physical/Applied Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry.
3. Any other branch of Chemistry namely Biochemistry, Pharmacy, Toxicology, Geochemistry, Pharmacology, Food Technology will not be considered. 
4. Candidates should also have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the qualifying degree examination. 

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Maximum 30 years as on September 30, 2021.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Pay scale 

Selected candidates will be placed on the pay scale of Rs 40,000 - Rs 1,40,000 (Grade A0)

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

1. Visit IOCL's official website www.iocl.com.
2. Go to the 'What’s New' option on the homepage.
3. Click on 'Recruitment of Assistant Quality Control Officers - 2021'.
4. To refer to the advertisement, click on 'Detailed advertisement'.
5. To fill online application form, click on 'Click here to Apply Online'.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 22, 2021 (5 PM).

Please note that the Written Test is likely to be held on November 7 at four locations namely New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. 

Check official Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2021 advertisement

