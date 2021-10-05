Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced in several states, get salary up to Rs 1.05 lakh, check details here

New Delhi: As part of its recruitment drive, the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced bumper vacancies across several states. It has invited applications for the appointment to the posts of Junior Engineering Assistants, Junior Material Assistants, Junior Quality Control Analysts and Junior Nursing Assistants.

The vacant posts have been announced for IOCL's refineries and petrochemical Units at Guwahati, Digboi, Bongaigaon (Assam), Barauni (Bihar), Vadodara (Gujarat), Haldia (West Bengal), Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), Panipat (Haryana) and Paradip (Odisha).

The detailed notification has been released on Indian Oil Corporation Limited's official website at https://iocl.com.

This is to be noted that the candidates will be selected on the pay scale of Rs 25,000 and Rs 1,05,000.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Name and number of posts

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Production) -- 296 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (P&U) -- 35 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Electrical)/ Junior Technical Assistant – IV (P&U-O&M) -- 65 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Mechanical)/Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 32 vacancies

Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Instrumentation)/Junior Technical Assistant- IV -- 37 vacancies



Junior Engineering Assistant - IV (Fire & Safety) -- 14 vacancies

Junior Quality Control Analyst - IV -- 29 vacancies

Junior Material Assistant – IV / Junior Technical Assistant - IV -- 04 vacancies

Junior Nursing Assistant - IV -- 01 vacancy

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Age Limit

Minimum 18 years and Maximum age will be 26 years for general candidates as on September 30, 2021. Relaxations will be provided as per government rules.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of IOCL at www.iocl.com.

2. Go to the ‘What’s New’ option.

3. Go to the 'Requirement of Experienced Non-Executive Personnel 2021 in IOCL, Refineries Division' option.

4. Click on “Detailed advertisement” (to refer to the Advertisement).

5. Click on “Click here to Apply Online” (to fill the online application form).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment: Last date

Interested candidates can apply till October 12, 2021 (5 PM).

ONLY applications submitted through ONLINE MODE will be accepted.

After successful submission of the online application, the candidates are also required to send to the concerned authority by ordinary post by October 23 the following documents - Print out of the duly signed online application, a Color photograph under self-attestation and self-attested copies of the required documents.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement (link provided below) for details of educational qualification, other eligibility criteria before submission of the online application.

Live TV