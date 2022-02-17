हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Oil

Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for various vacancies at iocl.com, details here

Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com. 

New Delhi: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced numerous non-executives vacancies. IOCL has invited applications from interested Indian candidates for various positions in Pipelines Division. 

Interested and eligible individuals can apply for the posts on the official website of IOCL- iocl.com. The last date to apply for the post is 18.02.2022 till 18:00 hrs.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

​As many as 137 vacancies have been announced in Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Age limit

A candidate should be of minimum 18 years and the maximum age shall be 24 years as on January 24, 2022.

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: How to apply

To apply ONLINE, candidates need to visit the official website at www.iocl.com

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Important dates

  • Interested candidates need to apply by 18.02.2022 till 18:00 hrs.
  • Written Test shall be held tentatively on 27.03.2022 (Sunday).

Indian Oil (IOCL) Recruitment 2022: Check official notification

Candidates are advised to carefully read the full advertisement for details of eligibility criteria and selection modalities before submission of application.

Indian OilIOCLIOCL recruitmentIndian Oil recruitmentJobsIndian Oil recruitment 2022
