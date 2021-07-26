Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow last date to apply for various posts offering up to 2 lakh salary, details here

New Delhi: The Northern Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to several posts. An official notification from the Northern Railway stated that the candidates will not have to appear for any written test. It also added that the selection for this recruitment drive will be done through direct interview or walk-in-interview, which will be held on July 27, 2021.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Only those candidates who have a Postgraduate Degree and Diploma in a relevant department from an institute recognized by MCE or NBE will be eligible to apply for the posts. Additionally, the candidates also required to have at least three years of experience in the post of Junior Resident in a 300-bed hospital after MBBS.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The selected candidates will get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The candidates will be entitled to get a salary ranging from Rs 67,700 per month to Rs 2,08,700 per month on the basis of Matrix Level 11.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Anesthesia – 01 post

ENT – 02 posts

General Medicine – 12 posts

Journal Surgery – 06 posts

Microbiology – 01 post

Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist – 01 Post

Interview for these posts will be held on 28th July

Oncology – 01 post

Orthopedic – 02 posts

Ophthalmology – 01 post

Pediatrics – 01 post

Radiology – 02 posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit

For General Category – 40 Years

For OBC – 43 Years

For SC or ST – 45 Years

