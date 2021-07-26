हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railway recruitment

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow last date to apply for various posts offering up to 2 lakh salary, details here

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Tomorrow last date to apply for various posts offering up to 2 lakh salary, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Northern Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to several posts. An official notification from the Northern Railway stated that the candidates will not have to appear for any written test. It also added that the selection for this recruitment drive will be done through direct interview or walk-in-interview, which will be held on July 27, 2021. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Only those candidates who have a Postgraduate Degree and Diploma in a relevant department from an institute recognized by MCE or NBE will be eligible to apply for the posts. Additionally, the candidates also required to have at least three years of experience in the post of Junior Resident in a 300-bed hospital after MBBS.

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Salary details

The selected candidates will get salaries as per the recommendations of 7th Pay Commission. The candidates will be entitled to get a salary ranging from Rs 67,700 per month to Rs 2,08,700 per month on the basis of Matrix Level 11. 

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Anesthesia – 01 post
  • ENT – 02 posts
  • General Medicine – 12 posts
  • Journal Surgery – 06 posts
  • Microbiology – 01 post
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist – 01 Post
  • Interview for these posts will be held on 28th July
  • Oncology – 01 post
  • Orthopedic – 02 posts
  • Ophthalmology – 01 post
  • Pediatrics – 01 post
  • Radiology – 02 posts

Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

  • For General Category – 40 Years
  • For OBC – 43 Years
  • For SC or ST – 45 Years 

