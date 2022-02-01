हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NHPC recruitment

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on nhpcindia.com, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Engineer posts through the official site of NHPC on nhpcindia.com.

New Delhi: NHPC Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineers. The organisation is looking to fill up 133 posts through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Engineer posts through the official site of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 21, 2022. 

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil): 68 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34 Posts

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31 Posts

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The candidates can check the selection process for this recruitment driver here- Detailed Notification 

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Details 

The selected candidate will get a salary between Rs 29,600 to Rs 1,19,500 which is the same for the three posts.

NHPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 295 through online mode, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman category need not pay the application fee. 

