NHPC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced on nhpcindia.com, details here

New Delhi: NHPC Limited has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineers. The organisation is looking to fill up 133 posts through this recruitment drive.
The interested and eligible candidates can apply for Junior Engineer posts through the official site of NHPC on nhpcindia.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till February 21, 2022.
NHPC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Junior Engineer (Civil): 68 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 34 Posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 31 Posts
NHPC Recruitment 2022: Selection process
The candidates can check the selection process for this recruitment driver here- Detailed Notification
NHPC Recruitment 2022: Salary Details
The selected candidate will get a salary between Rs 29,600 to Rs 1,19,500 which is the same for the three posts.
NHPC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees
Candidates belonging to the General, EWS & OBC category will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 295 through online mode, while candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/ Ex-Serviceman category need not pay the application fee.