National Investigation Agency (NIA)

NIA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant SI and Head Constable posts on nia.gov.in, details here

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIA on nia.gov.in.

NIA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant SI and Head Constable posts on nia.gov.in, details here

 New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable posts. NIA has invited applications to fill in 67 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector and Head Constable in the organisation. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NIA on nia.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within one month from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news. 

NIA Recruitment 2022:  Vacancy Details 

  • Assistant Sub Inspector: 43 Posts
  • Head Constable: 24 Posts

NIA Recruitment 2022:  Educational Qualification 

  • Assistant Sub Inspector: Graduation from a recognized university.
  • Head Constable: Processing the minimum educational qualification of l0th class pass or equivalent from a Board of University. 

NIA Recruitment 2022: Other requirements 

Candidates can check all the requirements for the application here- Detailed Notification Here

NIA Recruitment 2022: Where to apply 

Candidates who wish to apply for this recruitment drive nesd to fill up application form along with other necessary documents to SP (Adm), NIA HQ, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi- 110003 through proper channel within 1 month from the date of publication of this item in ‘employment news’. 

