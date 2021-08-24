NIACL Recruitment 2021: 300 vacancies for Administrative Officer post announced, check salary, eligibility, other details

New Delhi: The New India Assurance Company Limited, a PSU, has announced openings for the post of Administrative Officer (Generalists) in Scale I. A total of 300 vacancies have been released.

The online registration for the job will start on September 1. The last date to apply is September 21, 2021.

Interested candidates can apply on the company’s official website on newindia.co.in. Candidates to go to the Recruitment Section of website and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE".

The Phase-I Online Examination (Objective) will be tentatively held in October, while the Phase-II Online Examination (Objective+Descriptive) will be tentatively held in November.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained a minimum age of 21 years and must not be more than 30 years old as on April 1, 2021 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd April, 1991 and not later than 1st April, 2000.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 - Educational Qualification:

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline.

NIACL Recruitment 2021 – Salary:

Basic pay of Rs 32,795 in the scale of Rs 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)-62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Gross emoluments will be approximately Rs. 60,000 per month in metropolitan centers. Other benefits such as coverage under National Pension System governed by PFRDA, Gratuity, LTS, Medical Benefits, Group Personal Accident Insurance etc. will also be given.

Live TV