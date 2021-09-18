Oil India Limited Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Junior Engineer, Assistant Technician posts, check details

New Delhi: Applications have been invited by Oil India Limited (OIL) for the appointment to the posts of Assistant Technician and Junior Engineer. The vacancies have been announced for the positions in the work person category at Oil India Limited (OIL), Pipeline Sphere in Assam.

However, only candidates hailing from the following districts can apply - Jorhat, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon, Kaliabor, Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Bongaigaon and Kokrajhar.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Name and number of posts

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 18

Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- 02

Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- 14

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- 12

Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- 04

Junior Engineer (Civil) -- 02

Junior Engineer (Operations) -- 10

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Pay scale

Assistant Technician (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Assistant Technician (Telecommunication) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Assistant Technician (Fitting) -- Rs 26,600 – 90,000

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Cathodic) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Telecommunication) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Civil) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Junior Engineer (Operations) -- Rs 37,500 - Rs 1,45,000

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Age limit

The minimum age limit is 18 years for all categories and a maximum of 30 years. Age relaxation to persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen shall be as per Government of India directives.

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - How to apply

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the link available on the Oil India Limited website at https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx

Oil India Limited Recruitment 2021 - Last date

The last date to apply is September 21 (11.59 PM).

