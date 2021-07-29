Oil India Recruitment 2021: Apply for 115 vacancies, Walk-in-Interview available, check details here

New Delhi: Oil India Limited (OIL) is recruiting for several posts including Contractual Drilling Rigman, Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE among others. Interested candidates can read the notification on the official website of OIL at www.oil-india.com.

This recruitment drive will fill 115 vacancies in the department. The last date to apply for the posts is September 13, 2021.

Eligibility:

Candidates are required to have passed 10th/12th and/or hold a Graduate Degree to apply for the posts. To check the educational qualification for their desired post, candidates are advised to check the official notification.

Age limit:

Contractual Assistant Welder - 18 to 30 years

Contractual Assistant Fitter- 18 to 30 years

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 18 to 30 years

Contractual Electrical Supervisor/Contractual Gas Logger/Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician- 18 to 435years

Contractual Chemical Assistant- 18 to 40 years

Contractual Assistant Mechanic Pump/Contractual Drilling Rigman/Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE- 18 to 35 years

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment(s). The Walk-In-Interviews will be held between 16 August to 13 September 2021.

Vacancy details:

Contractual Assistant Welder - 1 Post

Contractual Assistant Fitter- 2 Posts

Contractual Assistant Diesel Mechanic- 5 Posts

Contractual Gas Logger - 8 Posts

Contractual Assistant Rig Electrician - 10 Posts

Contractual Chemical Assistant- 10 Posts

Contractual Assistant MechanicPump- 17 Posts

Contractual Drilling Rigman - 26 Posts

Contractual Assistant Mechanic-ICE - 31 Posts

Candidates will be hired on a contractual engagement for six months only. However, depending on departmental requirements, job performance, conduct, physical fitness, and other factors, the contractual engagement can be extended for the following period of six months beyond the required interval. This is to be noted that the total period of the aforementioned contractual engagement will be a maximum of twelve months or one year only.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification on the OIL website before applying for the posts.

