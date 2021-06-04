Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for 4481 posts, apply before July 3

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab has issued a notification for the recruitment for Anganwadi workers for various post. The DWCD has invited applications for Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers on its official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in.

Eligible and interested women candidates can apply through offline mode for Punjab Anganwadi Worker within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement.

A total of 4481 vacancies are notified of which 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker, and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker.

More details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and application process are given below:

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 4481 vacancies

Notification Date: June 3, 2021

Last date of submission: July 3

Last Date of Application: Within 30 days of publication of this advertisement

Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker: 1170 posts

Mini Anganwadi Worker: 82 posts

Anganwadi Helper: 3229 posts

Punjab Anganwadi salary: Rs. 10,000 to 15000 per month

Punjab Anganwadi age limit: 18 years to 37 years

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of

Educational qualification based merit list

Interview and document verification

Medical examination

Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all the documents mentioned in the notification to the concerned Districts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

