Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for 4481 posts, apply before July 3

Eligible and interested women candidates can apply through offline mode for Punjab Anganwadi Worker within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. 

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancies released for 4481 posts, apply before July 3
File Photo

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Department of Women and Child Development, Punjab has issued a notification for the recruitment for Anganwadi workers for various post. The DWCD has invited applications for Anganwadi Workers, Mini Anganwadi Workers (Mini AWWs), and Anganwadi Helpers on its official website, sswcd.punjab.gov.in. 

Eligible and interested women candidates can apply through offline mode for Punjab Anganwadi Worker within 30 days from the publication of the advertisement. 

A total of 4481 vacancies are notified of which 3229 are for Anganwadi Helper Posts, 1170 for Anganwadi Worker, and 82 for Mini Anganwadi Worker.

More details such as educational qualification, age limit, selection process and application process are given below:

Punjab Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 4481 vacancies
Notification Date: June 3, 2021 
Last date of submission: July 3 

Last Date of Application: Within 30 days of publication of this advertisement

Punjab Anganwadi Vacancy Details

Anganwadi Worker: 1170 posts
Mini Anganwadi Worker: 82 posts
Anganwadi Helper: 3229 posts

Punjab Anganwadi salary: Rs. 10,000 to 15000 per month

Punjab Anganwadi age limit: 18 years to 37 years

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of

Educational qualification based merit list
Interview and document verification
Medical examination

Candidates can apply for their district or city and submit the application along with all the documents mentioned in the notification to the concerned Districts within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

