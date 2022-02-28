Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for various vacancies on secr.indianrailways.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: South East Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of various positions against sports quota. SECR has invited applications from eligible individuals to fill 21 posts in the organisation.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online on the official website of SECR, secr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last day to register for the posts is March 5, 2022.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Important dates

Commencement of submission of applications - 19 February 2022

Last date for submission of application: 5 March 2022

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Position available in these grades -

Level-2/3

Level-4

Level-5

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Level 2/3: Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 12 along with sports achievements.

Level 4 and Level 5: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised university, along with sports achievements.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years of age (as of July 1, 2022).

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Selection process

The selection of candidates will be on the basis of game skill, physical fitness, and coach’s observation during trials, assessment of recognized sports achievements as per norms, and educational qualification. The selection will be based on performance in sports trials and documents verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Detailed notification

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: Application fee

Candidates belonging to unreserved categories are required to pay Rs 500 as application fees, while other candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 250 as application fees.

South East Central Railway Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Candidates can apply for the post on the official website of SECR- secr.indianrailways.gov.in.

