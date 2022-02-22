RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced on rbi.org.in, details here

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant. The bank is looking to fill a total of 950 posts in various offices through this recruitment drive.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the RBI's official website: www.rbi.org.in. The last date to apply online for the Assistant post in RBI is March 8, 2022.
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Important dates
Starting of the application process: February 17, 2022
Last date of online application: March 8, 2022
Click Here For Official Notification
Tentative date for Preliminary exam: March 26- March 27, 2022
Tentative schedule for the Main exam: May, 2022
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Selection Procedure
The Candidates will be selected on the basis of competitive examination in two phases, i.e., Preliminary and Main examination followed by a Language Proficiency Test (LPT)
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Application fee
The application fee for Gen, OBC and EWS category candidates is Rs 450/- while for the candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwBD category it Rs 50/-
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021: Application Procedure
Step 1: Visit the RBI website: www.rbi.org.in and click on the "Recruitment for the post of Assistant" tab
Step 2: Click on the "Click here for New Registration" tab and entre the required credentials
Direct Link To Apply For RBI Assistant Recruitment 2021
Step 3: Upload the images of your photograph and signature.
Step 4: Submit the application and make the payment
Step 5: Download the application form for future references.
Candidates are advised to carefully fill and verify the details filled in the online application themselves as no change will be possible/ entertained after clicking the FINAL SUBMIT BUTTON.