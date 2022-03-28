हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
RBI recruitment

RBI recruitment: Bumper vacancies! Apply for 294 Grade B posts- Check details here

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has begun the application for the Grade B posts on March 28. candidates can apply online through the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 294 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is April 18, 2022.

RBI Recruitment: Vacancy details

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General- 238 posts 

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR- 31 posts 

Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM- 25 posts 

Total- 294 posts

RBI Recruitment: Age limit 

Candidates applying for the various posts in the organisation must be between the age of 21 and 30 on January 1, 2022.

RBI Recruitment: Application fee 

The application fee is Rs 850 for GEN/OBC/EWS candidates while  SC/ST/PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee.

RBI Recruitment: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in

Step 2:  Click on the link, "Direct Recruitment for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (Direct Recruit-DR) (On Probation-OP) (General/DEPR/DSIM) Streams- Panel Year 2022" on the homepage

Click Here For Official  Notification

Step 3: Fill in the required details in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 4:  Pay the application fee and take print out of the application form.

