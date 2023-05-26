REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link for Cut-Off, Merit List, PDF, Scorecard on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here

REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 Declared: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB Jaipur has declared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2023 Result for Main Level 1. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2023 Exam can now check their Main Level 1 result on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link give below

Steps To Download REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

Step 3: Download the REET Level 1 PDF opened in the new tab

Step 4: Check for your roll number

Step 5: Take a printout of the REET Level 1 Result 2023 and save it for future reference