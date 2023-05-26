REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 OUT: Direct Link for Cut-Off, Merit List, PDF, Scorecard on rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Latest Updates Here
REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 Declared: PDF of List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification for the Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022 is now available on the official website - rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the result.
REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023 Declared: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB Jaipur has declared the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers, REET 2023 Result for Main Level 1. Candidates who appeared for the REET 2023 Exam can now check their Main Level 1 result on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in following the simple steps given here or through the direct link give below
Steps To Download REET Mains Level 1 Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website of RSMSSB rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads Primary School Teacher (Level-1 ) 2022: List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification
Step 3: Download the REET Level 1 PDF opened in the new tab
Step 4: Check for your roll number
Step 5: Take a printout of the REET Level 1 Result 2023 and save it for future reference
REET Mains Result 2023 Level Direct Link
