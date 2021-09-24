RRB NTPC Result 2021 expected to be announced soon, check details here

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the results for the posts of Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) by next week. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website at http://rrbcdg.gov.in/.

RRB is yet to make an official announcement, however, as per media reports, the NTPC result can be released in the last week of September 2021. It is to be noted that the board will declare the results of all the seven phases conducted between 28 December, 2020 and 31 July, 2021.

RRB NTPC Result 2021: How to check results

1. Visit the official website at http://rrbcdg.gov.in/

2. On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC results link

3. Log in details including registration number/roll number and password/date of birth

4. The results will appear on your screen

5. Download the result for future reference

Candidates whose roll number/name will be there in the result list will be shortlisted for the further recruitment process. RRB will also upload the scorecard and category-wise cut-off list.

A total of 1.26 crore applicants applied for the RRB NTPC 2021 exam for 35,208 vacancies of Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master, Traffic Assistant, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard among others.

