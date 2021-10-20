हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI PO recruitment

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 2,000 Probationary Officer vacancies at sbi.co.in, check details

Over 810 SBI PO vacancies have been announced for the General category. Scroll down to check important details.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021
New Delhi: The State Bank of India has announced bumper vacancies for Probationary Officer (SBI PO) and has sought applications from eligible Indian candidates. The selected candidates, the SBI informed, can be posted anywhere across India.

The vacancies have been announced on SBI's official website (sbi.co.in).

Scroll down to check all the important details. 

SBI PO Recruitment: Number of vacancies

The SBI has released a notification for 2,056 vacancies, of which, 324 are for Scheduled Caste (SC), 162 for Scheduled Tribe (ST), 560 for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 200 for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and 810 are for General Category.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

-- A Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. 

-- Those who are in the final year/semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2021. 

-- Candidates having Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) certificate should note that the date of passing the IDD is on or before December 31, 2021.

-- Chartered Accountant or Cost Accountant candidates can also apply.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on April 1, 2021. Relaxation in the upper age limit is there for SC, ST, OBC, PWD, Ex-Servicemen candidates.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

The online registration including editing and modification of the application is underway since October 5 and interested candidates can apply till October 25. 

