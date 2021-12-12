SBI Recruitment 2021: Over 1200 CBO vacancies announced at sbi.co.in, details here

SBI Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for the recruitment of over 1,200 Circle Based Officers (CBO).

According to the notification released on the official website (sbi.co.in), the bank has commenced the registration process on December 9 for 1,226 vacancies.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the application forms available on the SBI website's "career" page.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

SBI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Age limit

A candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on December 1, 2021.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Salary

The basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

SBI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates need to register themselves online through Bank's website https://bank.sbi/careers. After registration, candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to register for CBO is December 29, 2021.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers for details and updates.

