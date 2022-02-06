हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SBI Recruitment 2022

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various assistant managers posts on sbi.co.in, details here

The interested nd eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. 

SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply for various assistant managers posts on sbi.co.in, details here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: State Bank of India has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist) and Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching) posts. The bank is looking to fill 48 SCO vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The interested nd eligible candidates can apply for the same on the official website of SBI- sbi.co.in. The application process began on February 5 and will end on February 25.

Candidates need to note that the tentative date of the online examination is March 20, 2022 and the tentative date for releasing call letters is March 5.

SBI SCO recruitment: Vacancy details

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist)- 15

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching)- 33

Direct link to apply here

SBI SCO recruitment: Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates applying for the vacancies should be 40 years (as on August 31, 2021).

SBI SCO recruitment: Selection process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the online written examination cum -Interview. Candidates can check other details here- Detailed Notification

SBI SCO recruitment: Application fee 

The application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) is Rs 750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Live TV

