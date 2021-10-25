SSC Selection Post Phase 9 Recruitment registration ends today, apply for 3261 vacancies on ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Posts Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 registration is ending today (october 25, 2021). This recruitment drive will fill 3,261 vacancies in the Commission.

The candidates need to note that those who have passed classes 10 and 12, can also apply for this now on the official website – ssc.nic.in. It may be noted that SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Recruitment 2021 will be completed only after the written exam is held by the commission.

The official notice of the commission revealed that the exam is likely to be held in January/February 2022, but the exact dates will be announced later. The candidates need to note that the exam schedule is available on the official website of SSC- ssc.nic.in.

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Last date to apply for Phase 9 Selection Posts October 25, 2021

Last date for making online fee payment October 28, 2021 till 11:30 pm

Last date for payment through challan November 1, 2021

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official website of the commission– ssc.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, Register or Login using your credentials

Step 3. In the new tab click on 'Apply' link

Step 4. Now click on 'apply for Phase 9 Selection Posts' link

Step 5. Enter all the required details like Personal, Academic and so on

Step 6. Upload all the documents and pay the application fee

Step 7. Download and take a print a copy of application for future references

SSC Selection Posts Phase 9 Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD and ESM categories need not pay any application fee, however, all others have to pay Rs.100 while applying.

