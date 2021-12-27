State Bank of India Recruitment: SBI announces over 1,200 vacancies at sbi.co.in, details here

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking to work with the State Bank of India (SBI) need to hurry up as the last date to apply for over 1,200 vacancies announced by SBI is approaching.

As per the notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, as many as 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies have been announced, for which, applications have been invited from interested candidates.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Age limit

As on December 1, 2021, the candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Salary

The basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates need to apply ONLINE as no other mode of application is accepted. They need to register themselves online through SBI's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Last date

Interested candidates need to apply by December 29, 2021.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit SBI’s official website at https://bank.sbi/careers for the latest updates.

Live TV