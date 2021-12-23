State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Bumper vacancies announced at sbi.co.in, check important details

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates.

As per the notification released on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in, as many as 1,226 Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacant posts are available.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Vacancies?

Ahmedabad (Gujrati): 354

Bengaluru (Kannada): 278

Bhopal (Hindi): 214

Chennai (Tamil): 276

Jaipur (Hindi): 104

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Eligibility?

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government.

Minimum 2 years experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification Experience) as on December 1, 2021, as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank or any Regional Rural Bank as listed in Second Schedule of Reserve Bank of India."

The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State. The test of knowledge of specified opted local language of the applied state will be conducted as a part of the selection process. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language of the applied state as one of the subjects will not be required to undergo the language test.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

As on December 1, 2021, the candidate should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Salary?

The basic salary approximately is Rs 36,000 plus one increment for each completed year of service.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. No other mode of application is accepted. They need to register themselves online through Bank's official website at https://bank.sbi/careers. After registration, candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee.

State Bank of India (SBI) Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The last date to apply is December 29, 2021.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit SBI’s official website at https://bank.sbi/careers for the latest updates.

