UP Police Recruitment 2021: Deadline to apply against 9534 Sub-Inspector, other vacancies extended

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) has extended the deadline to apply against 9534 vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer by a month

Interested candidates can now apply for the posts till May 30. Earlier, the last date to apply was April 30.

The UPPRPB started the registration process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021 on April 1.

Candidates can visit the official website on uppbpb.gov.in to apply for the posts advertised.

Out of the 9534 vacant posts, 3613 posts are unreserved. For EWS, 902 posts are reserved. 2437 posts are reserved for OBC while 1895 and 180 posts are reserved for SC and ST categories respectively.

Earlier this month, UPPRB had revised guidelines for the age limit and marital status of candidates.

It has stated that only those candidates will be eligible to apply for the posts who are born on or after July 2, 1993 and on or before July 1, 2000.

Regarding the marital status, it said that those candidates who have married a person who already has a living spouse will not be eligible. In addition, a candidate who has two living spouses will also not be eligible for the job.

