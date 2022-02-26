UP Police Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 900 vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work in the Uttar Pradesh Police department need to hurry up as the last date to apply for over 930 vacancies is ending soon.

According to a notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB) official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, applications have been invited for as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

