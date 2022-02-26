हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP police recruitment

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 900 vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Two days left to apply for over 900 vacancies released at uppbpb.gov.in, details here
Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Candidates looking to work in the Uttar Pradesh Police department need to hurry up as the last date to apply for over 930 vacancies is ending soon.

According to a notification released on Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board's (UPPRPB) official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in, applications have been invited for as many as 936 "Head Operators" and "Head Operators (Mechanic)" vacancies in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical. 

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022. 

Sarkari Naukri: Check UP Police Recruitment 2022 official notification

Candidates are advised to regularly visit UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP police recruitmentUP Police recruitment 2022UP PoliceUttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2022JobsJobs 2022
Next
Story

CTET Result 2022: CBSE to announce results at ctet.nic.in, here's how to check

Must Watch

PT7M

Russia Ukraine War Update: Baby girl born in shelter home amid war, name is 'Freedom