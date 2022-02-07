UP Police Recruitment 2022: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, check important details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced over 930 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

As per the notification released on UPPRPB's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being held to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale?

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees?

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date?

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022.

Interested candidates are advised to keep visiting Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in for the latest updates.

