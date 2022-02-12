UP Police Recruitment: Over 930 vacancies announced at uppbpb.gov.in, details here

UP Police Recruitment 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has announced over 930 vacancies and has invited applications from eligible candidates.

A detailed notification has been released on UPPRPB's official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in and the recruitment drive is being held to fill as many as 936 Head Operators and Head Operators (Mechanic) posts in the radio cadre.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

A three-year Engineering Diploma in Electronics / Telecommunication / Electrical / Computer Science / IT or Mechanical.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Age limit

Between 20 to 28 years (as on July 1, 2022).

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Pay scale

Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Rs 400.

UP Police Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates need to apply by February 28, 2022.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board's official website (http://uppbpb.gov.in) for the latest updates.

