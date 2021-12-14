UPSC CISF Recruitment: Apply for various 'Assistant Commandant' vacancies at upsc.gov.in, check important details here

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is going to hold a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2022 for filling the vacancies of Assistant Commandants (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

According to the official notification released on the official website of UPSC at https://upsconline.nic.in, the exam is restricted to only certain categories of departmental candidates of CISF.

The Commission also said that the examination will be held in New Delhi on March 13, 2022.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies?

The tentative number of vacancies to be filled on the basis of the examination will be 19 (General-14, SC-03, ST-02).

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria?

The interested applicant should have completed four years of regular service as on January 1, 2022, in the rank of Sub Inspector (GD)/Inspector (GD) including the period of basic training.



The candidate should also have a clean record of service till the issue of the offer of appointment.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: How to apply?

The applicants are needed to fill an application form ONLINE on the UPSC's website at www.upsc.gov.in.



The applicants are also required to send a hard copy of the online-submitted application to the CISF authorities at the following address: Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, 13, CGO Complex, Lodi Road, New Delhi 110003.

UPSC CISF Recruitment 2021: Last date?

The interested applicant needs to apply by December 21, 2021.

