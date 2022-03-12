UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 new vacancies at upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment 2022 notice is out to fill in for various vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC 2022 recruitment on its official website- upsc.gov.in
Through the UPSC 2022 recruitment drive, the commission is looking to fill up 45 vacancies.
Here is all you need to know about the UPSC 2022 recruitment process:
UPSC 2022 vacancies
Vacancies are open for the posts of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist "B" (Toxicology), Technical Officer, Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), and Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases), as per the notification.
Last date to apply
The last date to apply for these positions is March 31, 2022. Candidates will have to appear for an exam.
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years
Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years
Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years
Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years
Driller-in-Charge – 30 years
Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years
Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years
System Analyst – 35 years
Senior Lecturer – 50 years
Step by step guide to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022 online:
- Visit the official website of UPSC here
- Then, go on the homepage click on the UPCS Recruitment link
- Fill in the application by giving the required details
- Upload documents as asked
- Then pay the application fees
- Take a printout of the document for future reference
Application fee
For General category candidates the application fee is Rs 25, payable only by cashing out at any SBI branch, using the SBI's net banking facility, or using a Visa/Master credit/debit card.
There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women