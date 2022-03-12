UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 45 new vacancies at upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recruitment 2022 notice is out to fill in for various vacancies. Interested candidates can apply for UPSC 2022 recruitment on its official website- upsc.gov.in

Through the UPSC 2022 recruitment drive, the commission is looking to fill up 45 vacancies.

Here is all you need to know about the UPSC 2022 recruitment process:

UPSC 2022 vacancies

Vacancies are open for the posts of Assistant Editor (Telugu), Photographic Officer, Scientist "B" (Toxicology), Technical Officer, Driller-in-Charge, Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical), Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics), System Analyst, Senior Lecturer (General Medicine), Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), and Senior Lecturer (Tuberculosis & Respiratory Diseases), as per the notification.

Last date to apply

The last date to apply for these positions is March 31, 2022. Candidates will have to appear for an exam.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Assistant Editor (Telugu) – 35 years

Photographic Officer, Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 30 years

Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) – 35 years

Technical Officer (Public Health Engineering) – 35 years

Driller-in-Charge – 30 years

Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Mechanical) – 40 years

Assistant Executive Engineer (Electronics) – 35 years

System Analyst – 35 years

Senior Lecturer – 50 years

Step by step guide to apply for UPSC recruitment 2022 online:

Visit the official website of UPSC here

Then, go on the homepage click on the UPCS Recruitment link

Fill in the application by giving the required details

Upload documents as asked

Then pay the application fees

Take a printout of the document for future reference

Application fee

For General category candidates the application fee is Rs 25, payable only by cashing out at any SBI branch, using the SBI's net banking facility, or using a Visa/Master credit/debit card.

There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/women

Live TV