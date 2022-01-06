हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced for Administrative Officer, Asst Engineer, other posts on upsc.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for Assistant Engineer and other posts. The commission has issued notificatiuon to fill up 187 posts in the organization.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is till January 14, 2022.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Assistant Commissioner: 2 Posts

Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance: 157 Posts

Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17 Posts

Administrative Officer: 9 Posts

Assistant Professor: 2 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria 

Interested candidates are advised to check the educational qualification and age limit here- Detailed Notification available here

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. It may be noted that there is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. 

Candidates are advised to visit the official site of UPSC for more details.

Tags:
UPSCUPSC Recruitment 2021UPSC recruitmentJobsJobs 2021Sarkari naukariGovernment job
