UPSC

UPSC Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for over 180 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

Representational Image

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Only one day is left to apply for over 180 vacancies that have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

According to the notification released on UPSC's official website (www.upsc.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted to recruit Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Engineers, Junior Time Scale, Administrative Officer and Assistant Professors.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

  • Assistant Commissioner: 02
  • Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Armament-Ammunition): 29
  • Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Electronics): 74
  • Assistant Engineer Quality Assurance (Gentex): 54
  • Junior Time Scale (JTS): 17
  • Administrative Officer: 09 
  • Assistant Professor: 02

UPSC Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can only apply online at http://www.upsconline.nic.in. They don't need to write to the Commission for application forms.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Application fees

Candidates are needed to pay an application fee of Rs 25. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates. 

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Last date

Candidates can apply by January 13 (11:59 PM).

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Check detailed advertisement

Candidates are advised to keep visiting UPSC's official website at http://www.upsconline.nic.in for the latest updates.

