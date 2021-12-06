UPSC Recruitment job alert 2021: Several vacancies released at upsc.gov.in, details here

UPSC Recruitment 2021: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for several vacancies it has announced on its official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

According to the detailed notification released at www.upsc.gov.in, over 20 vacancies have been announced.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details?

Professor (Control System) -- 01

Associate Professor (Computer Science) -- 01

Associate Professor (Electrical Engineering) -- 01

Associate Professor (Electronics & Communication Engineering) -- 01

Associate Professor (Mechanical Engineering) - 02

Associate Professor (Metallurgy/ Production Engineering) -- 01

Tutor -- 14

UPSC Recruitment 2021: How To Apply?

Candidates need to apply ONLINE through the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode would not be accepted. Please note that the candidates are NOT required to submit to the Commission either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application Fees?

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 25. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Last Date?

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE till December 16, 2021 (11:59 PM).

