UPSC Recruitment: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced as many as six vacancies for the post of 'Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

According to the notification released on the official websites at https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in, the recruitment is being done for the office of Chief Engineer cum Special Secretary, Engineering in the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department.

The interested and eligible candidates can check all the important details below:

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Interested candidates can apply till December 30, 2021 (11:59 PM)

Candidates can print the application form till December 31, 2021 (11:59 PM)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Upper age limit

The upper age limit of candidates is 35 years. Age relaxations are also there for reserved candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 25. No fee for SC, ST, woman and PwBD candidates.

Candidates also need to keep a track of the latest updates on the official website.

