हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

UPSC Recruitment: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here's direct link

The interested and eligible candidates can check all the important details below.

UPSC Recruitment: One day left to apply for several vacancies at upsc.gov.in, here&#039;s direct link
Representational Image (Pixabay)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced as many as six vacancies for the post of 'Sub Divisional Engineer (Civil).

According to the notification released on the official websites at https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://upsconline.nic.in, the recruitment is being done for the office of Chief Engineer cum Special Secretary, Engineering in the Union Territory, Chandigarh, Engineering Department.

The interested and eligible candidates can check all the important details below: 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Important dates 

Interested candidates can apply till December 30, 2021 (11:59 PM)

Candidates can print the application form till December 31, 2021 (11:59 PM)

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Upper age limit 

The upper age limit of candidates is 35 years. Age relaxations are also there for reserved candidates.

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs 25. No fee for SC, ST, woman and PwBD candidates. 

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Check detailed notification

Candidates also need to keep a track of the latest updates on the official website. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCUPSC recruitmentUPSC Recruitment 2021UPSC jobsJobs
Next
Story

ESIC Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at esic.nic.in, check important details here

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Breaking News: Maharashtra Governor upset over language of CM Uddhav Thackeray's letter