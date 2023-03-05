UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 Out On upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Cutoff Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Exam Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result for the Prelims exam today, March 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Exam can now check their UPSSSC Scorecard on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can Check the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 from the official website folllowing the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023

Visit the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in

On the home page Result tab given

Now Entre your credentials like registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth.

On the homepage Click on the Result link and Login to the dashboard.

Submit and your UPSSSC Forest Guard Result will be displayed on the screen

Now check your UPSSSC Forest Guard score, download it and save it for future reference

Candidates can also download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Cutoff from the direct link given here.