topStoriesenglish2580222
NewsJobs Career
UPSSSC FOREST GUARD RESULT 2023

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 Out On upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Cutoff Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 is now available on the official website- upsssc.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to check the UPSSSC scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 04:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2022 Out On upsssc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Cutoff Here

UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Exam Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result for the Prelims exam today, March 5, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the UPSSSC Forest Guard Prelims Exam can now check their UPSSSC Scorecard on the official website- upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can Check the UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 from the official website folllowing the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Here's how to download UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023

  • Visit the official website of UPSSSC- upsssc.gov.in
  • On the home page Result tab given 
  • Now Entre your credentials like registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth.
  • On the homepage Click on the Result link and Login to the dashboard.
  • Submit and your UPSSSC Forest Guard Result will be displayed on the screen 
  • Now check your UPSSSC Forest Guard score, download it and save it for future reference

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023 Direct Link

Candidates can also download the UPSSSC Forest Guard Cutoff  from the direct link given here.

 

Live Tv

UPSSSC Forest Guard Result 2023UPSSSC ResultUPSSSC Scorecardupsssc.gov.in

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory