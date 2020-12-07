Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Indian Army to begin recruitment rally for these states in 2021, class 10, 12 pass students eligible; check details

New Delhi: The Indian Army recruitment rally for several states is going to begin from January 2021, in which the students who have passed class 10 and class 12 can apply.

At the AOC Centre in Secunderabad, the Army recruitment rally will begin from January 18, 2021, to February 28 for enrolment of Soldier Tech (AE), Soldier General Duty, Soldier Tradesmen, Outstanding Sportsmen (Open Category).

Sportsmen (Open Category) are required to report at the Thapar Stadium, AOC Centre in Secunderabad at 8 AM on January 15, 2021, for sports trial.

Sportsmen who have represented in the field of boxing, football, volleyball, basketball, handball, hockey, swimming, wrestling, athletics and kabbadi can participate along with their certificates of national or international competitions either at the senior or junior level. The certificate should not be more than two years old on the date of screening.

The qualifying age bracket for the Soldier GD category is 17 ½ to 21 Yrs. The qualifying age bracket for Soldier Tech (AT), Sol Clk/SKT & Sol Tdn categories is 17 ½ to 23 Yrs.

Educational qualification for the Soldier GD​is Matriculation/SSC with 33% in each subject & 45% aggregate. Education qualification needed for Soldier Tradesman is ‘Passed 10th Standard (33%)’ and that for Soldier Tradesman is ‘Passed 8th standard’. The same for Soldier Tech(AE) is 10+2/ Intermediate Pass in Science with (PCM & English) with 50% marks in aggregate and 40% in each subject. For Soldier Clk/SKT, it is 10+2/ Intermediate pass in any stream with 60% marks in aggregate and minimum 50% in each subject. Securing 50% in English and Maths/Accounts/Book Keeping in class 12th is mandatory.

For other details, candidates can also contact Headquarters AOC Centre, East Marredpally, Trimulgherry, Secunderabad.

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be awarded for incorrect answers in the Common Entrance Exam.

The conduct of the rally is subject to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the month of January 2021.

Jalandhar: Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Kapurthala, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Tarn Taran from 04 January 2021 to 31 January 2021 at APS (Primary Wing) Ground on Major General Rajindar Singh, Sparrow Road, Jalandhar Cantt. Gates will be opened by 0700 hours and closed by 1000 hours on each day. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 14 November 2020 to 28 December 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 29 December 2020 to 03 January 2021. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Tripura: Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of state of Tripura in the month of January 2021. Location and exact dates of rally will be intimated to candidates on Admit Card. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 07 December 2020 to 05 January 2021. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent through registered e-mail from 06 January 2021 to 08 January 2021. Candidates should reach the location of rally on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

Siliguri: Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of districts Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Alipurduar, Malda, Kalimpong, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Cooch Behar. Exact date, location and venue of rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation. Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 14 November 2020 to 28 December 2020. Admit Cards for the rally will be sent to candidates registered e-mail 15 days prior to the commencement of rally. Candidate should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card. Any candidate who fails to submit his application will not be allowed to participate in the Rally.

Belgaum: Army Recruitment Rally will be held for eligible candidates of six districts of Karnataka i.e. (Belgaum, Bidar, Gulbarga, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir) at Belgaum, Karnataka (venue to be intimated later) for the period from 01 February to 31 March 2021 (exact dates of the Rally will be confirmed later as per COVID-19 pandemic situation). Online registration is mandatory and will be open from 05 December 2020 to 18 January 2021. Admit cards for the rally will be generated one week prior to the rally date. Candidates will be able to download them through their login ID on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in website. Candidates should reach the venue on given date and time as mentioned in the Admit Card.

You can check the qualification details and the latest information about the Army Recruitment Rally on https://joinindianarmy.nic.in/latest-rally-jcos-or.htm



