हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zika virus

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur records 13 more Zika virus cases

The city has so far recorded 90 Zika virus infections.

Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur records 13 more Zika virus cases
Representational image

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, which has become a hotspot of Zika virus infections over the past few weeks, has now reported 13 new positive cases, ANI reported quoting the city's chief medical officer (CMO) on Friday (November 12).

With this, the Zika virus tally in Kanpur has now increased to 90. 

On the other hand, 31 people recovered and tested negative for Zika virus infection, CMO Dr Nepal Singh informed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the city had crossed the 100 case mark after 16 fresh infections were detected.

Kanpur, notably, had reported its first case of Zika virus after a 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection in late October. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Kanpur recently and had assured people that there is “no need to panic." He had also held a meeting with health department officials to review the Zika virus outbreak in the state.

The UP CM had also directed the officials to speed up sanitisation work. 

Meanwhile, other UP cities to report virus cases are Kannauj and Lucknow. 

 (With agency inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zika virusKanpurUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathLucknowKannauj
Next
Story

Yogi Adityanath to flag off Kanpur Metro trial run today

Must Watch

PT6M45S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Nov 13, 2021