Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur records 13 more Zika virus cases

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, which has become a hotspot of Zika virus infections over the past few weeks, has now reported 13 new positive cases, ANI reported quoting the city's chief medical officer (CMO) on Friday (November 12).

With this, the Zika virus tally in Kanpur has now increased to 90.

On the other hand, 31 people recovered and tested negative for Zika virus infection, CMO Dr Nepal Singh informed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the city had crossed the 100 case mark after 16 fresh infections were detected.

Kanpur, notably, had reported its first case of Zika virus after a 57-year-old warrant officer in the Indian Air Force (IAF) was diagnosed with the infection in late October.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also visited Kanpur recently and had assured people that there is “no need to panic." He had also held a meeting with health department officials to review the Zika virus outbreak in the state.

The UP CM had also directed the officials to speed up sanitisation work.

Meanwhile, other UP cities to report virus cases are Kannauj and Lucknow.

(With agency inputs)

