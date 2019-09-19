Delhi court to hear Karanataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's bail plea on September 21

New Delhi: A special Delhi court on Thursday posted further hearing on a bail plea filed by jailed Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar to September 21 in connection with a money laundering case.

Before posting the matter for further hearing, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court partially heard the arguments in the case today.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Natraj told the court Shivakumar had made a transaction of 2 crores by cash.



"Total credit in two of his accounts is 161 crores. Prima facie, they have projected Rs 80 crore in the name of the daughter, borrowing is also of a substantial amount," Nataraj told the court.

The court had on Tuesday sent Shivakumar to judicial custody till October 1.

DK Shivakumar, a former Karanataka government minister, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and was kept in its custody since then.

The money laundering case against Shivakumar was registered by the ED in September last year on the basis of a complaint filed by the Income Tax department.

The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to Shivakumar.

The department had that stated it came across money laundering and hawala operations involving a network of persons across Delhi and Bengaluru.