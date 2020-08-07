Karnataka CM Yediyurappa takes stock of flood situation, instructs Chief Secretary to proceed with emergency measures

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday took stock of the flood situation in the state and instructed the Chief Secretary to proceed with emergency measures without waiting for his approval.

The CM also called the Kodagu district minister V Somanna and expressed his concern over the landslide in Talacauvery. He inquired about the missing priest and his family members after the landslide and instructed to carry out search operations.

A flood warning has been issued by the Krishnarajasagara administration asking all the people lying on low lying areas to move to a safer place. "As there is heavy rain in the catchment area of KR Sagara Reservoir, the water level in the reservoir is rising to its full storage level, there is likely hood of releasing surplus water this may be increased at any moment," read an official order.

"Hence all the people lying on both banks of the river and on the low lying area of river Cauvery are hereby cautioned to move to a safer place and take all precautionary measures for safety and security to their lives and property," it added.