Karnataka farmer commits suicide, leaves behind video message for CM Kumaraswamy

A farmer in Mandya district of Karnataka committed suicide, leaving behind a video message for CM HD Kumaraswamy. 45-year-old Suresh from Santebachalli Hobli village in the district has appealed the CM to solve the water crisis and other issues in the village before committing suicide on Monday. His friends from the village carried out his last rites without informing the police.

In the video, the farmer has also requested CM Kumaraswamy to attend his last rites. He has also requested to let the coalition government function and made an appeal to legislators and ministers to solve the issues in his village as soon as possible.

The Karnataka CM visited the house of the farmer and has also announced Rs five lakh as compensation to his family members, according to news agency ANI.

He said, "I'm pained by the death of farmer Suresh who had demanded to fill the lakes in the area. I urge farmers to not take extreme steps. From next week, officials to visit and stay at villages and talk to the villagers to solve their problems."