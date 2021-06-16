हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation

Karnataka's Road Transport Corporation converts buses into mobile COVID vaccine centers

Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman of NEKRTC said the corporation has converted two buses into a vaccine center in just 24 hours and the bus is no less than a hospital. There is a separate area for registration, vaccine, and rest area.

Karnataka&#039;s Road Transport Corporation converts buses into mobile COVID vaccine centers
Image courtesy: ANI

Kalaburagi: The North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) has converted buses into mobile COVID-19 vaccine centers to reach remote villages. The bus service will be available 24x7 for the people and buses will start working from Wednesday (June 16), according to Rajkumar Patil Telkur, Chairman, NEKRTC.

Rajkumar Patil Telkur told ANI on Tuesday, "The district administration and Municipal Corporation converted this bus into vaccine center for the convenience of people. The bus is especially for remote villages where there is no hospitals or vaccine center. The service will be available 24/7. Busses will start working from tomorrow." 

Rajkumar further said that NEKRTC has converted two buses into a vaccine center in just 24 hours and the bus is no less than a hospital. There is a separate area for registration, vaccine, and rest area.

"We have converted two buses now and we are ready to convert more if the administration asks for. We want COVID-free India and for which vaccination is important. In our Corporation, around 88 per cent of workers have taken vaccine and we have urged other workers and their family members to get themselves vaccinated," he added.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday recorded 5,041 new COVID-19 cases, 115 deaths, and 14785 recoveries. There are 1,62,282 active cases in the state taking the positivity rate at 3.80 per cent. Bengaluru logged less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time in two months.

The day also saw 14,785 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 25,81,559. Out of the 5,041 new cases, 985 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 2,818 discharges and 16 deaths, the health department said in a bulletin. The total number of active cases in the state is 1,62,282.

Out of 115 deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (16), Dharwad (8), Davangere (7), Hassan (6), Ballari, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, and Uttara Kannada (five each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 985, Hassan 522, Mysuru 490, Dakshina Kannada 482, Tumakuru 329, followed by others.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport CorporationNEKRTCKarnataka COVID-19
Next
Story

BJP's central leader Arun Singh to arrive in Karnataka today to meet party MLAs as dissent grows against BS Yediyurappa

Must Watch

PT5M43S

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP's national president