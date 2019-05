A SpiceJet flight on Friday, scheduled to depart from Bengaluru airport in Karnataka, was delayed by more than six hours. The aircraft carrying 180 passengers was slated to take off at 2 pm. The passengers are yet to get any satisfactory reply from the authorities

The flight, SG 768, was scheduled to travel from Bengaluru to Patna in Bihar. While the display board shows Scheduled Time of Departure (STD) as 14.30 IST, the Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) has been updated to 21.30 IST.