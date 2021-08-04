हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Bengaluru lockdown: Night curfew, section 144 imposed till August 16 to contain COVID curbs

BBMP has 141 micro-containment zones, according to the latest report, which is a significant increase from last week. Authorities are declaring apartments as micro-containment zones where three or more positive cases are being found. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and the West divisions of Bengaluru have emerged as COVID hotspots.

Bengaluru lockdown: Night curfew, section 144 imposed till August 16 to contain COVID curbs
IANS photo

New Delhi: Bengaluru has issued new prohibitory orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. It implemented a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till August 16, news agency ANI reported. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed till August 16, 6 am. A night curfew between 10pm and 5am has also been extended until August 16, the order issued by Bengaluru Police said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has 141 micro-containment zones, according to the latest report, which is a significant increase from last week. Authorities are declaring apartments as micro-containment zones where three or more positive cases are being found. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and the West divisions of Bengaluru have emerged as COVID hotspots.

Earlier, the government extended the regular restrictions until August 16 and said that a decision on weekend lockdown and night curfew will be taken after reviewing the situation. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,769 positive infections.

The sudden worsening of the COVID-19 situation set off an alarm bell for Karnataka which made negative RT-PCR mandatory for people travelling to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka unlocklockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Bengaluru commissioner
Next
Story

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: CM Basavaraj Bommai meets BJP chief Nadda

Must Watch

PT8M9S

UP Election 2022: Bahubali 'Bablu' joins BJP, once had a dispute with BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi