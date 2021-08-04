Bengaluru lockdown: Night curfew, section 144 imposed till August 16 to contain COVID curbs

New Delhi: Bengaluru has issued new prohibitory orders to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the city. It implemented a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am till August 16, news agency ANI reported. Section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed till August 16, 6 am. A night curfew between 10pm and 5am has also been extended until August 16, the order issued by Bengaluru Police said.

Earlier, the Karnataka government had directed the BBMP Chief Commissioner and Deputy Commissioners of the districts to strictly monitor COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose further curbs if required.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has 141 micro-containment zones, according to the latest report, which is a significant increase from last week. Authorities are declaring apartments as micro-containment zones where three or more positive cases are being found. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and the West divisions of Bengaluru have emerged as COVID hotspots.

Earlier, the government extended the regular restrictions until August 16 and said that a decision on weekend lockdown and night curfew will be taken after reviewing the situation. On Wednesday, the state reported 1,769 positive infections.

The sudden worsening of the COVID-19 situation set off an alarm bell for Karnataka which made negative RT-PCR mandatory for people travelling to the state from Maharashtra and Kerala.

