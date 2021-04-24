COVID-19: Weekend curfew in UP and Karnataka, here's what is allowed and what is exempted

New Delhi: In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have imposed a weekend curfew that has come into effect on Friday (April 23, 2021) evening and will remain in place till Monday morning.

In Uttar Pradesh, the weekend curfew has been enforced from Friday 8 pm till Monday 7 am, while in Karnataka, the weekend lockdown is in place from Friday 9 pm till Monday 6 am.

During this period, all non-essential activities have been restricted in both the coronavirus-hit states.

Weekend curfew in Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, the marriages on Saturday and Sunday can take place as scheduled, however, it must be done with restrictions. Only 50 people will be allowed in closed spaces and 100 in open spaces. Organisers will have to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour.

All pre-scheduled examinations have also been allowed during the weekly closure. The candidates and examiners will have to show their i-cards to go to their exam centres.

Public transport has been allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity, especially state transport buses.

Medical and health-related emergency services will remain open during the weekly closure.

For funeral services at cremation or burial grounds, not more than 20 people have been allowed.

Other than the weekend lockdown, the night curfew will continue from 8 PM to 7 AM every day as earlier in all areas reporting 500 plus COVID-19 cases.

Weekend curfew in Karnataka:

As per the guidelines, schools, colleges, educational, training and coaching institutions in Karnataka will remain closed. Online and distance learning has been permitted.

Cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centres, spas, sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, entertainment and amusement parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut during the weekend closure. However, swimming pools approved by the Swimming Federation of India will be opened for sportspersons for training only, while stadia and playground are allowed for organizing sports events and practicing purpose, without spectators.

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, other gatherings and large congregations have been banned.

All religious places and places of worship have been closed to the public. However, people engaged in the service of the place of worship can continue to perform their rituals and duties without involving visitors.

Restaurants and eateries have been permitted to operate and only take home parcels have been allowed.

Marriage ceremonies have been permitted but with strict COVID-appropriate behavior with a maximum of 50 people.

Cremation and funerals have been allowed with a maximum of 20.

All construction activities, civil repair activities are permitted, as also works pertaining to pre-monsoon preparation.

All industries or industrial establishments or production units can operate adhering to COVID-appropriate behavior and the movement of staff has been allowed by producing valid ID/authorization issued by concerned industries/industrial establishment.

Standalone liquor shops, outlets, bars and restaurants are permitted for take away only. Delivery of all items through e-Commerce is also permitted.

Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain open.

Barbershops, salons, beauty parlours can operate strictly adhering to COVID-appropriate behaviour and guidelines.

All private offices, organisations, institutions, companies have been allowed to function with minimal strength as far as possible and work from home should be encouraged. Only essential employees of IT and ITeS companies shall work from the office, while the rest will work from home.

All government offices, autonomous bodies and Public Corporations will function with 50 per cent strength and the rest of the staff will be deployed for COVID-19 containment and management purposes.

The Departments dealing with essential and emergency services can function in full capacity as per the guidelines issued by DAPR.

There is no restriction on inter-State and intra- state movement of persons and goods and no separate permission, approval or e-permit is required for such movements.

The number of people traveling in buses, maxi cabs, tempo travellers and metro should be 50 per cent of the seating capacity and in other vehicles, as per the seating capacity stipulated by the RTO.

During weekend curfew, everything during night curfew will be applicable, but between 6 AM and 10 AM and neighbourhood shops will remain open.