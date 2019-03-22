Dharwad building collapse: 15 dead, rescue operations continue after 72 hours

Bengaluru: Death toll in the building collapse at Dharward in North Karnataka climbed to 15 on Friday. Meanwhile, authorities and emergency personnel continued with rescue operations 72 hours after the incident. More people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

“It has been more than 72 hours, the operation is still on. Till now the death toll is 15,” Sunil Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services), Karnataka told news agency ANI.

At least 72 people have been rescued from the site, police said.

The four-storeyed under construction building collapsed Tuesday evening at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the site on Thursday, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Rescue team consists of over 400 personnel including members of NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Revenue Department.

Following the collapse, the Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Karnataka`s Hubli to assist in rescue operations.

An FIR was also registered against five people on Friday including owners of the building named Basavraj Nigadi, Ravi Sabrad, Mahabaleshwar Puradgudi and Gangappa Shintre, and an engineer Vivek Pawar.

Pawar was later arrested from Maharashtra`s Kolhapur while the four partners of Renuka Construction surrendered before the police