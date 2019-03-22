हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharwad building collapse

Dharwad building collapse: 15 dead, rescue operations continue after 72 hours

Death toll in the building collapse at Dharward in North Karnataka climbed to 15 on Friday. Meanwhile, authorities and emergency personnel continued with rescue operations 72 hours after the incident. More people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

Dharwad building collapse: 15 dead, rescue operations continue after 72 hours
Play

Bengaluru: Death toll in the building collapse at Dharward in North Karnataka climbed to 15 on Friday. Meanwhile, authorities and emergency personnel continued with rescue operations 72 hours after the incident. More people are suspected to be trapped under the debris.

“It has been more than 72 hours, the operation is still on. Till now the death toll is 15,” Sunil Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police (Fire and Emergency Services), Karnataka told news agency ANI.

At least 72 people have been rescued from the site, police said.

The four-storeyed under construction building collapsed Tuesday evening at Kumareshwaranagar in the heart of Dharwad, about 400 km from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who visited the site on Thursday, ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Rescue team consists of over 400 personnel including members of NDRF, SDRF, Police, and Revenue Department.

Following the collapse, the Indian Air Force airlifted two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Karnataka`s Hubli to assist in rescue operations. 

An FIR was also registered against five people on Friday including owners of the building named Basavraj Nigadi, Ravi Sabrad, Mahabaleshwar Puradgudi and Gangappa Shintre, and an engineer Vivek Pawar. 

Pawar was later arrested from Maharashtra`s Kolhapur while the four partners of Renuka Construction surrendered before the police

Tags:
Dharwad building collapseDharwad
Next
Story

Irrelevant and malicious: Yeddyurappa dismisses Congress' claims of alleged pay-offs

Must Watch

PT16M23S

DNA: Detailed analysis of Kashmir Valley encounters