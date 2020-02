Former Karnataka Minister C Channigappa dies in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister and JD(S) leader C Channigappa died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Friday (February 21) after a prolonged illness.

Channigappa was a three-time MLA from Koratagere. Earlier, he served as the Forest Minister of Karnataka.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah took to Twitter to pay condolences and said Channigappa was his friend for many years.