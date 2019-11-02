close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Former Karnataka minister Vaijanath Patil passes away

Vaijnath Patil was elected MLA from Chincholi constituency two times and MLC from Gulbarga constituency. He fought for Special Status to the most backward region and also for getting Special Status under 370(J) to the region.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Minister Vaijnath Patil passed away at a private hospital here on Saturday at the age of 81. Patil was suffering from prolonged illness and was admitted to Fortis hospital in Bengaluru for the treatment.

As the president of Hyderabad-Karnataka Horata Samithi, Patil fought for Special Status to the most backward region and also for getting Special Status under 370(J) to the region. He was elected MLA from Chincholi constituency two times and MLC from Gulbarga constituency. 

Tags:
Karnatakakarnataka minister deathVaijanath Patil
Next
Story

HD Kumaraswamy visits flood-affected Belagavi, interacts with locals in Karnataka

Must Watch

PT15M34S

Morning Breaking: Watch top news stories of the day, 2nd November 2019