Hindu man killed by Muslim girlfriend’s family in Karnataka

Vijayapura: A 34-year-old Hindu man was allegedly killed by the family members of a Hindu girl he was in a relationship with.

The incident took place in the Balaganur village of Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

The victim, Ravi Nimbargi, was allegedly bludgeoned to death and his body was thrown into a well in an agriculture field.

According to the police, Nimbargi was reported missing since October 21. His family lodged a complaint the next day expressing apprehension that he might have been killed by the relatives of the Muslim woman.

Three police teams were constituted to probe the matter. The body of the victim was found in a well in Balaganur village on Sunday, said the police.

The police arrested the brother and uncle of the woman on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and destroying evidence.

Nimbargi's relative Shashidhar said the duo were in a relationship for the past two years.

The accused persons and their relatives had on several occasions warned the lovers of dire consequences but they did not pay heed to it, he said.

