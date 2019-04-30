KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 results: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) to announce class 10 results on Tuesday on karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will on Tuesday announce the KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 results. The results once announced will be available on the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board's (KSEEB) official website karresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on kseeb.kar.nic.in, examresults.net and indiaresults.com. The Karnataka KAR SSLC 2019 class 10 exam was conducted between March 21 and April 4.

The website, as of now, does not mention any notifications regarding the results on karresults.nic.in. However, the results are likely to be out by 10 on April 30.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2019

1) Log on to the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in

2) Look for the tab which says SSLC result 2019 and click on it

3) You will be prompted to enter your login details like roll number, hall ticket number, etc

4) Your marksheet with your subject-wise marks will be displayed on the screen

5) Students are advised to download the KAR SSLC class 10 result marksheet and take a print out for future reference.

The students have also been advised to check the results from their schools for original marksheets. The website states, "Neither NIC nor the respective Board, KARNATAKA is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately."

Once the results are out, students who have doubts over the marks can opt for re-evaluation. The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will reveal the process for re-evaluation after the declaring the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results are declared.